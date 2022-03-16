Symbol (XYM) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Symbol (XYM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $749.85 million and $4.68 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.60 or 0.06613700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,545.72 or 0.99075205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

