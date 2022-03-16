Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $614,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,145. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.