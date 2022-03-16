Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.17. 125,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

