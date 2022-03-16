Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $290,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

HSY stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,163. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average is $187.39. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $152.63 and a 12 month high of $216.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

