Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 66 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,609,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 41,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $18.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.65. The company had a trading volume of 48,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.62 and a 200 day moving average of $610.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

