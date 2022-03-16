Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 129 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,026,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.69.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,606. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.60 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

