Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 200 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,962. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

