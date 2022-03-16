Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

