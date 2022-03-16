Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Greg D. Bertrand Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:SYY opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after purchasing an additional 406,334 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
