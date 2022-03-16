T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $156.00 at Citigroup

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.