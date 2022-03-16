Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.92

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 11261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

