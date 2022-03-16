Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.92

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 11261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLA)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.