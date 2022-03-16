Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,825. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

