Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Down 23.5% in February

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taoping by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Taoping during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Taoping stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taoping has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors.

