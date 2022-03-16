Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) EVP John Travis Kelley Purchases 3,400 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) EVP John Travis Kelley purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 1,114,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,649. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95.

TH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

