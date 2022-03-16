TD Securities Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$185.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WNGRF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Shares of George Weston stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.58. 2,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.54. George Weston has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

