TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $127.38 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 966,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,036,000 after purchasing an additional 97,092 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 404,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,314,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

