Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

THNPF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.23) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Technip Energies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

