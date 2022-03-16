Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.00

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.00 and last traded at C$31.03, with a volume of 16330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.68. The stock has a market cap of C$460.63 million and a PE ratio of 115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

