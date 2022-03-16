Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,588,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 7,263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55,883.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.74) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

