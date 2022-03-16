Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 496,651 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $21,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 318,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 534,417 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 2,013,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

