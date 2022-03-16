Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.54

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 20966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after buying an additional 1,451,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the third quarter worth about $25,580,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Telos by 136.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,352 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Telos by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 690,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the third quarter worth about $18,255,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

