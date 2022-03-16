TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $37.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

TIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

NYSE TIXT traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.91. 115,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,501. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.