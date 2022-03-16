TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $37.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.
TIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
NYSE TIXT traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.91. 115,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,501. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $39.91.
About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
