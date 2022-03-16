Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $3.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

NYSE:TME opened at $3.58 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,357,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,618.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 527,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 507,938 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 81,419 shares during the period.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

