Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.64.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $39.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $378.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.46. Tencent has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

