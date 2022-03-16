TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,255,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 1,651,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

TRSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

