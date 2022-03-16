Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $818.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,087,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $911.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $933.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.47 billion, a PE ratio of 163.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock worth $889,772,464 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

