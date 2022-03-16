The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

