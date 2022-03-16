The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BXGet Rating) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX opened at $109.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

