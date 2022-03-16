The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRGV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $12.42 on Monday. Energy Vault has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

