The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.
Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,172. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
