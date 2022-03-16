The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Target Price to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,172. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

