The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.91. 3,918,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $345.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average is $362.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.