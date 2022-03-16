The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

