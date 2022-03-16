The Sandbox 24 Hour Volume Hits $922.65 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00007233 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and approximately $922.65 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00285082 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,993,229 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.