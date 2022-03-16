The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.
Toro has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Toro has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.
TTC opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 44,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,065 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,697,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.
About Toro (Get Rating)
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
