The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Toro has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Toro has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

TTC opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 44,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,065 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,697,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

