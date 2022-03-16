Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of THRX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 18,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 17,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $163,327.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Clackson acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

