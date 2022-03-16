Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

LPG opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $522.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after buying an additional 53,198 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.