Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Announces Earnings Results

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Thorne Healthtech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Thorne Healthtech stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 6,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22. Thorne Healthtech has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Thorne Healthtech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

