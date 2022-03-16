Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Thorne Healthtech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THRN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 65,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. Thorne Healthtech has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,596,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

