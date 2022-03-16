Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 5.4%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.28. 2,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.
Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)
