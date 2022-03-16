Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
