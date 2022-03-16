Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.