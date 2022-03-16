Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 4,900 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,066.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,820,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,538,800.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00.

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The firm has a market cap of C$272.49 million and a PE ratio of -91.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.57. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.51 and a 12 month high of C$7.61.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.