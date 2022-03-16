Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.42.

TSE TOU opened at C$48.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$22.59 and a 1-year high of C$53.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.69. The company has a market cap of C$16.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,767,731.14. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,234 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

