TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

TCON stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 1,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $131,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 216,201 shares of company stock worth $552,730. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

