Traders Buy High Volume of Red Cat Call Options (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,519 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,748% compared to the average volume of 545 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.71. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.
Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
