Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

COOK has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Traeger stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Traeger has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

