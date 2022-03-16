Travala.com (AVA) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $67.48 million and $8.80 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,681.60 or 0.06625631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,509.80 or 1.00090544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,616,287 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

