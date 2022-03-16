TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.88

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 3536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

