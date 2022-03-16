Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.62.

Trex stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

