TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 13th total of 805,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $36,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $4,166,366. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TNET opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.94.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.