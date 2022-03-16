TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Up 4.9%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 11,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 186,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The firm has a market cap of $984.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 40.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 69,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.