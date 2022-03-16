Truist Financial Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.