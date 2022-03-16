Truist Financial Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

